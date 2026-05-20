North Dakota State Investment Board Invests $1.20 Million in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. May Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 109,198 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $22,188,000 after acquiring an additional 54,593 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 3,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 59,171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $12,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total transaction of $8,578,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 163,377 shares in the company, valued at $46,719,286.92. This trade represents a 15.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total value of $596,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 125,272 shares in the company, valued at $37,377,406.64. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 40,334 shares of company stock worth $11,533,230 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Keysight Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Keysight Technologies this week:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $343.99 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $317.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $251.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 61.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.60. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $152.85 and a one year high of $370.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.71 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 16.84%.Keysight Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded Keysight Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $322.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $332.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Keysight Technologies

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

Further Reading

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