North Dakota State Investment Board Invests $5.68 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 70,727 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,678,000.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 43,076 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 18,577 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 47,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $2,064,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company's stock.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NEE stock opened at $93.34 on Monday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.88 and a 1 year high of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.83. The company has a market cap of $194.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 29.36%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

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Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $1,775,791.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,767 shares of company stock worth $2,881,077. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $104.00 target price (up from $99.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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