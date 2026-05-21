North Dakota State Investment Board Invests $924,000 in Ameren Corporation $AEE

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,255 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its position in shares of Ameren by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 6,302 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 532.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Ameren by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,460 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ameren from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus boosted their price objective on Ameren from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a "sector perform" rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Ameren in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $117.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on AEE

Ameren Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of AEE stock opened at $108.82 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average of $106.20. Ameren Corporation has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $115.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 17.17%.The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Ameren's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. Ameren's payout ratio is currently 53.96%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, SVP Theresa A. Shaw sold 1,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.35, for a total transaction of $164,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 32,943 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,602,317.05. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation NYSE: AEE is an integrated energy company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, that provides electric and natural gas delivery and related services in portions of Missouri and Illinois. The company operates regulated utility businesses that serve a broad mix of residential, commercial and industrial customers, and it participates in wholesale energy markets and transmission operations that support reliable service across its service territories.

Ameren's core activities include generation, transmission and distribution of electricity, distribution of natural gas, and the provision of customer energy solutions such as demand-side management and energy efficiency programs.

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