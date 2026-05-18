North Dakota State Investment Board Makes New $10.31 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,621 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,310,000.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.53.

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Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.0%

WFC stock opened at $73.46 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.63. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $71.89 and a 12 month high of $97.76. The company has a market cap of $224.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Bridget E. Engle sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.10, for a total value of $2,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 83,478 shares in the company, valued at $7,270,933.80. This represents a 26.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kleber Santos sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total transaction of $2,193,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 79,876 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,006,722.72. The trade was a 23.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock worth $10,050,000 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trending Headlines about Wells Fargo & Company

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About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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