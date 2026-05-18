North Dakota State Investment Board Makes New $7.26 Million Investment in Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 42,458 shares of the wireless technology company's stock, valued at approximately $7,262,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 44.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 6.1% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 9.7% in the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total transaction of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 10,000 shares of Qualcomm stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 197,568 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,562,240. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,316 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Qualcomm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $201.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.64. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $121.99 and a 1 year high of $247.90.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QCOM. HSBC began coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Qualcomm in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Daiwa Securities Group raised Qualcomm from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane cut Qualcomm to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "sell" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualcomm has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.37.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Qualcomm

Key Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Company Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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