North Dakota State Investment Board Makes New Investment in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 72,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $3,910,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Man Group plc grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 280.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 7,465,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $345,594,000 after buying an additional 5,503,391 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 530.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,453,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $245,946,000 after buying an additional 4,588,601 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,859,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $444,682,000 after buying an additional 3,982,439 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,833,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $669,012,000 after buying an additional 3,522,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $426,352,000 after buying an additional 3,396,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Bristol Myers Squibb

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol Myers Squibb news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 159,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,820,824.16. This represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BMY opened at $57.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.43. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $62.89.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.93 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is presently 70.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BMY. Barclays began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $61.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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