North Dakota State Investment Board Makes New Investment in Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,089 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winnow Wealth LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Microchip Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Microchip Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.52.

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Microchip Technology Stock Up 2.4%

Microchip Technology stock opened at $94.02 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $77.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 447.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.75. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $105.91.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 866.67%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Steve Sanghi sold 76,469 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $7,155,969.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,385,834 shares in the company, valued at $878,326,345.72. This trade represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 526,635 shares of company stock worth $47,138,254 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company's stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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