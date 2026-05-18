North Dakota State Investment Board Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,525 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,500,000.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPGI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 66,809 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $32,541,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 324.8% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,673,000 after acquiring an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 938,251 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $456,656,000 after acquiring an additional 30,080 shares during the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth $2,865,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 13.4% during the third quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 124,659 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $60,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung bought 2,322 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $429.93 per share, with a total value of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. The trade was a 9.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Catherine R. Clay bought 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $431.39 per share, with a total value of $1,078,475.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 2,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,078,475. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,576,775. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $402.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $381.61 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.12. The stock has a market cap of $119.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on S&P Global from $620.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $551.00 to $554.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $620.00 to $560.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $550.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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