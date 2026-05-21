North Dakota State Investment Board Purchases New Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,517 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $928,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $5,426,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 3,501 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,150 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $8,045,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:EME opened at $852.94 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $811.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $724.39. The company has a market cap of $37.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 1.17. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.68 and a twelve month high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Insider Transactions at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,211,141.25. The trade was a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,741.22. This trade represents a 16.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,077 shares of company stock valued at $34,416,471. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EME. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $799.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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