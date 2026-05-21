North Dakota State Investment Board Takes $1.07 Million Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

North Dakota State Investment Board bought a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,517 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its position in Teradyne by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 3,990 shares of the company's stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 112,874 shares of the company's stock worth $21,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Teradyne by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company's stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Teradyne reported that UltraFLEXplus shipments have more than doubled over the past nine months, signaling accelerating demand for chip-testing equipment tied to AI infrastructure. Teradyne Rides on Strong UltraFLEXplus Demand: More Upside Ahead?

Teradyne reported that UltraFLEXplus shipments have more than doubled over the past nine months, signaling accelerating demand for chip-testing equipment tied to AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also reacting to continued optimism around Teradyne’s post-earnings rebound, with the company’s AI, memory, and advanced test opportunities supporting the case for further upside. Teradyne jumps 6.1% as investors extend post-earnings rebound amid AI test optimism

Investors are also reacting to continued optimism around Teradyne’s post-earnings rebound, with the company’s AI, memory, and advanced test opportunities supporting the case for further upside. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst commentary has been constructive, with firms reiterating or raising bullish ratings and price targets, which can support sentiment and keep buyers interested in the stock. Teradyne Rides on Strong UltraFLEXplus Demand: More Upside Ahead?

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $387.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.80.

Read Our Latest Report on TER

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total transaction of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,192,840.60. The trade was a 6.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total transaction of $256,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $344.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.79. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.99 and a 52 week high of $422.11.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.63%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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