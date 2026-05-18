North Dakota State Investment Board Takes Position in CocaCola Company (The) $KO

North Dakota State Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 133,386 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,325,000.

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Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CocaCola by 438.8% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CocaCola during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company's stock.

More CocaCola News

Here are the key news stories impacting CocaCola this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain constructive on KO, with Barclays, JPMorgan, and Evercore all reiterating bullish ratings and several price targets in the mid-to-high $80s, above the recent trading range. Coca-Cola (KO) Valuation Check After Recent Share Price Momentum And Mixed Fair Value Estimates

Analysts remain constructive on KO, with Barclays, JPMorgan, and Evercore all reiterating bullish ratings and several price targets in the mid-to-high $80s, above the recent trading range. Positive Sentiment: The company’s recent Q1 2026 results showed revenue of about $12.5 billion, up 12.07% from a year ago, reinforcing confidence in KO’s ability to grow even in a slow-growth consumer staples sector. Coca-Cola Stock (KO) Opinions on Recent Performance and Industry Trends

The company’s recent Q1 2026 results showed revenue of about $12.5 billion, up 12.07% from a year ago, reinforcing confidence in KO’s ability to grow even in a slow-growth consumer staples sector. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focused on growth in newer beverage categories such as functional drinks and tea, with Fuze Tea highlighted as a meaningful expansion driver beyond traditional soda. Coca-Cola Taps Into A Rapidly Expanding Market With Its Fuze Tea Offering

Investors are also focused on growth in newer beverage categories such as functional drinks and tea, with Fuze Tea highlighted as a meaningful expansion driver beyond traditional soda. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary suggests KO has maintained momentum over the past month and year-to-date, supporting the view that investors continue to favor its defensive profile and steady dividend growth. Top stock reports for Costco, Coca-Cola & AstraZeneca

Recent commentary suggests KO has maintained momentum over the past month and year-to-date, supporting the view that investors continue to favor its defensive profile and steady dividend growth. Neutral Sentiment: Social-media discussion has highlighted Coca-Cola’s long-term track record and dividend appeal, which may support valuation but is not a near-term catalyst.

Social-media discussion has highlighted Coca-Cola’s long-term track record and dividend appeal, which may support valuation but is not a near-term catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Insider trading data shows several executives have sold shares over the past six months, which some investors may view as a cautionary signal, though the sales do not necessarily indicate a change in business fundamentals.

CocaCola Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $80.86 on Monday. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $65.35 and a 12-month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $347.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm's 50-day moving average is $77.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.26.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. CocaCola had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CocaCola has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.240-3.270 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. CocaCola's dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on KO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of CocaCola in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of CocaCola from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CocaCola currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.27.

Read Our Latest Report on KO

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CocaCola news, Chairman James Quincey sold 200,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $15,780,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 78,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,166,429.50. This represents a 71.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Murphy sold 72,449 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $5,833,593.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 279,917 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,538,916.84. This represents a 20.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 755,101 shares of company stock valued at $59,988,566. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca‑Cola Company NYSE: KO is a global beverage manufacturer, marketer and distributor best known for its flagship Coca‑Cola soda. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company develops and sells concentrates, syrups and finished beverages across a broad portfolio of brands. Its product range spans sparkling soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready‑to‑drink teas and coffees, and other still beverages, marketed under both global and regional brand names.

Coca‑Cola’s brand portfolio includes widely recognized names such as Coca‑Cola, Diet Coke, Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar, Sprite, Fanta, Minute Maid, Powerade and Dasani, and in recent years the company has expanded into the coffee and premium beverage categories through acquisitions such as Costa Coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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