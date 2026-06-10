North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Invests $1.18 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,429 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Financially Speaking Inc acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HD. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $321.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $322.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $347.38. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $289.10 and a fifty-two week high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

Key Headlines Impacting Home Depot

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Positive Sentiment: Home Depot shares are getting a lift from a reported legal win in Texas that may reduce liability risk tied to an independent-contractor shipping dispute, which investors see as a small but welcome reduction in legal overhang. Article Title

Home Depot shares are getting a lift from a reported legal win in Texas that may reduce liability risk tied to an independent-contractor shipping dispute, which investors see as a small but welcome reduction in legal overhang. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also encouraged by Home Depot’s Pro growth strategy, including continued expansion of SRS Distribution and its recent HVAC acquisition, which supports the company’s push into higher-growth trade categories. Article Title

Investors are also encouraged by Home Depot’s Pro growth strategy, including continued expansion of SRS Distribution and its recent HVAC acquisition, which supports the company’s push into higher-growth trade categories. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to frame HD as a potential dip-buy, with analysts pointing to its strong franchise and long-term positioning despite a weak housing backdrop. Article Title

Recent commentary continues to frame HD as a potential dip-buy, with analysts pointing to its strong franchise and long-term positioning despite a weak housing backdrop. Neutral Sentiment: Home Depot’s recent quarterly results were solid, with revenue up 4.8% year over year and earnings slightly ahead of expectations, but management’s outlook still reflects a challenging housing environment.

Home Depot’s recent quarterly results were solid, with revenue up 4.8% year over year and earnings slightly ahead of expectations, but management’s outlook still reflects a challenging housing environment. Negative Sentiment: Broader concerns about valuation and softer big-ticket remodeling demand remain a headwind, which could limit upside if housing activity stays sluggish. Article Title

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here