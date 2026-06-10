North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Invests $2.04 Million in Walmart Inc. $WMT

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,290 shares of the retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000. Walmart comprises about 1.3% of North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Winnow Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the retailer's stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 160,182 shares of the retailer's stock worth $17,846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 291,146 shares of the retailer's stock worth $32,437,000 after acquiring an additional 155,074 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the retailer's stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westerkirk Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 105.4% in the fourth quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc. now owns 67,224 shares of the retailer's stock worth $7,489,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Stories Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMT. Freedom Capital raised Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $150.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Argus raised Walmart to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, February 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $138.85.

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Walmart Stock Down 0.8%

WMT stock opened at $118.88 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.43 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The business's 50-day moving average is $125.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $946.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 3.13%.The company had revenue of $177.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 577,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $71,607,543.76. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,174,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 117,008 shares of company stock valued at $14,492,704 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company's stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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