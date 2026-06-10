North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,742 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.4% of North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock worth $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,630,605 shares of the company's stock worth $36,050,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock worth $36,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,128 shares of the company's stock worth $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $148.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company's fifty day moving average is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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