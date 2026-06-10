North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,316 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000. Bank of America accounts for 1.4% of North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,629,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $254,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,080 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 198,918 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 41,809 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 677,919 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 68,093 shares in the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 603.4% in the 3rd quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 24,283 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,629,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Bank of America

Here are the key news stories impacting Bank of America this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In related news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 94,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,412,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 170,184 shares in the company, valued at $7,988,436.96. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Geoffrey S. Greener sold 126,756 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $6,719,335.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,373,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,803,774.97. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.66 and a 12-month high of $57.55. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $385.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 16.78%.The firm had revenue of $30.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. Bank of America's payout ratio is 27.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Bank of America from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.06.

Get Our Latest Report on BAC

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a multinational financial services company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. It provides a broad array of banking, investment, asset management and related financial and risk management products and services to individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, large corporations, governments and institutional investors. The firm operates through consumer banking, global wealth and investment management, global banking and markets businesses, offering capabilities across lending, deposits, payments, advisory and capital markets.

Its consumer-facing offerings include checking and savings accounts, mortgages, home equity lending, auto loans, credit cards and small business banking, supported by a nationwide branch network and digital channels.

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