North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,494 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,656,000. Oracle accounts for about 1.1% of North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 406,544 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $114,336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,677,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 28.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,107,586 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $311,497,000 after acquiring an additional 246,243 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Oracle by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 76,590 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $14,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd grew its stake in Oracle by 1,945.8% during the third quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 92,736 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $26,081,000 after acquiring an additional 88,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $273.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $205.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $590.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $134.57 and a one year high of $345.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts at firms including Scotiabank, Citi, Oppenheimer, Jefferies, and TD Cowen turned more constructive on Oracle ahead of earnings, lifting estimates and/or price targets on expectations that cloud and AI infrastructure demand will continue to accelerate.

Analysts at firms including Scotiabank, Citi, Oppenheimer, Jefferies, and TD Cowen turned more constructive on Oracle ahead of earnings, lifting estimates and/or price targets on expectations that cloud and AI infrastructure demand will continue to accelerate. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s AI infrastructure story remains a major bullish catalyst, with investors watching whether its backlog and new cloud deals can translate into stronger fiscal Q4 results and a faster growth run rate. Oracle Earnings Put AI Momentum in Focus

Oracle’s AI infrastructure story remains a major bullish catalyst, with investors watching whether its backlog and new cloud deals can translate into stronger fiscal Q4 results and a faster growth run rate. Positive Sentiment: The company was named a Leader in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition suites, reinforcing Oracle’s strength in AI-powered cloud software and HCM products. Oracle Named a Leader in 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition (Recruiting) Suites

The company was named a Leader in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for Talent Acquisition suites, reinforcing Oracle’s strength in AI-powered cloud software and HCM products. Neutral Sentiment: Options traders expect a sizable post-earnings move, reflecting uncertainty around whether Oracle will beat expectations and reassure investors about its AI capex plans.

Options traders expect a sizable post-earnings move, reflecting uncertainty around whether Oracle will beat expectations and reassure investors about its AI capex plans. Negative Sentiment: Bearish commentary is centered on Oracle’s heavy spending on AI data centers, with some articles warning that high capital expenditures, debt, and margin pressure could weigh on free cash flow and valuation.

Bearish commentary is centered on Oracle’s heavy spending on AI data centers, with some articles warning that high capital expenditures, debt, and margin pressure could weigh on free cash flow and valuation. Negative Sentiment: The stock has also been volatile ahead of earnings, including a sharp selloff last week, as investors question whether the company can justify its elevated AI-driven valuation if results or guidance disappoint.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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