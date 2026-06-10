North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,929 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $1,460,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,796,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,824 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,679,105,000 after purchasing an additional 336,069 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in International Business Machines by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,523,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,756 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $2,446,429,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,302,722 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,060,536,000 after purchasing an additional 176,219 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DZ Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $290.00 price objective on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $304.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $277.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.61. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52 week low of $212.34 and a 52 week high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 15.61%.The firm's revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Key International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

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