North Reef Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 100,000 Global Payments Inc. $GPN

North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the business services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,730,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 478 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $80.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.69, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.16 and a 12 month high of $90.64.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.81 billion. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 13.11% and a negative net margin of 7.99%.Global Payments's quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Global Payments has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.800-14.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Global Payments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. Argus decreased their target price on Global Payments from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens set a $80.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna set a $111.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $83.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GPN

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc NYSE: GPN is a worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions that enables commerce for merchants, issuers and enterprises. The company develops and operates payment processing networks, point-of-sale systems and cloud-based software that facilitate electronic transactions across in-store, online and mobile channels. Its services span merchant acquiring, payment gateway services, omnichannel commerce platforms, and solutions for recurring and subscription billing.

Global Payments offers a range of products and services including integrated payment terminals and point-of-sale software, e-commerce and gateway technologies, fraud prevention and tokenization tools, and business analytics and reporting.

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