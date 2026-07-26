North Reef Capital Management LP Cuts Stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. $FIBK

North Reef Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK - Free Report) by 83.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 325,157 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,649,842 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP owned about 0.32% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $10,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 75,583 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,615,000 after buying an additional 48,648 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,303,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1,104.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,857 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 45,719 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 627,031 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $20,943,000 after acquiring an additional 82,117 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 0.1%

FIBK opened at $38.12 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.76.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.64%.The firm had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.32 million. Analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. First Interstate BancSystem's payout ratio is 57.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Jonathan R. Scott sold 4,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $163,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 862,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,286,625.12. This represents a 0.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 488,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,566,273.23. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,392 shares of company stock worth $1,161,552. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting First Interstate BancSystem

Here are the key news stories impacting First Interstate BancSystem this week:

Positive Sentiment: First Interstate BancSystem delivered a stronger-than-expected Q2 2026 profit result, with EPS of $0.87 topping consensus and improving from both the previous quarter and last year. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings

First Interstate BancSystem delivered a stronger-than-expected Q2 2026 profit result, with EPS of $0.87 topping consensus and improving from both the previous quarter and last year. Positive Sentiment: The company also announced a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share , reinforcing its income appeal with an annualized yield around 4.9% . First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. annonce le versement d'un dividende le 14 août 2026

The company also announced a quarterly dividend of , reinforcing its income appeal with an annualized yield around . Neutral Sentiment: Multiple earnings recap articles and the earnings call transcript are adding attention to the results, but they largely reiterate the same beat-and-dividend story rather than introducing new catalysts. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (FIBK) Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FIBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Interstate BancSystem

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Billings, Montana. Through its principal subsidiary, First Interstate Bank, the company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its offerings include business lending, commercial real estate financing, agricultural loans, residential mortgage products, and deposit accounts suitable for individuals, small businesses, and large corporations.

The company traces its roots back to the late 1960s and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions across the Western United States.

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