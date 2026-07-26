North Reef Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 775,000 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. $FIS

North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 775,000 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $36,355,000. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 1.3% of North Reef Capital Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. North Reef Capital Management LP owned about 0.15% of Fidelity National Information Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FIS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,956,000. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 49,113,297 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,264,070,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,090 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 585.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,365,322 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $155,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,118 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 228.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,015,663 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $141,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at $82,962,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.42 and a 1-year high of $82.62.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.28 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 21.30%. Fidelity National Information Services's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.220-6.320 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.490 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. Fidelity National Information Services's payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $58.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fidelity National Information Services

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services NYSE: FIS is a global provider of financial technology solutions and services for banks, capital markets firms, merchants and corporations. The company develops and delivers software, processing, and outsourcing services that support core banking, payments and merchant acquiring, wealth and retirement platforms, risk and compliance, and trading and capital markets operations. Its offerings include cloud-based and on-premises core banking systems, card processing and gateway services, e-commerce and point-of-sale payment solutions, and a range of back-office and advisory services designed to automate and modernize financial operations.

FIS serves a broad international client base across North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region through a combination of direct clients and partner channels.

See Also

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