North Star Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,931 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $19,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 235 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 31,320 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $10,962,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,236,037 shares in the company, valued at $432,612,950. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 329,085 shares of company stock valued at $114,051,007. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 4.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $467.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $297.43 and a 200 day moving average of $246.86. The company has a market cap of $762.32 billion, a PE ratio of 153.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.67 and a 12-month high of $481.41.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm's revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $300.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $410.00.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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