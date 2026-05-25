North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $37.50 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 1.5% of North Star Asset Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. North Star Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Broadcom were worth $37,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Broadcom by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $414.14 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.18 and a 1 year high of $442.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $373.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.10 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.Broadcom's revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. The trade was a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 324,282 shares of company stock worth $106,425,249 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $500.00 price objective (up from $405.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $510.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Broadcom from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Broadcom to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $448.10.

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Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

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About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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