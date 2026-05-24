North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $8.06 Million Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

North Star Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,362 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock after selling 7,245 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Akamai Technologies worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 295.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 336 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 345 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 626.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company's stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, Director Jon Miller sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,129,370.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,492.02. This trade represents a 32.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 3,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $319,362.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 9,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,320. This trade represents a 25.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 53,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,511,371 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Trading Up 0.7%

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $147.23 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $116.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $165.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.61. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.20%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $133.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Akamai Technologies

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Akamai Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Akamai Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Akamai Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here