North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 38,220 Shares of Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN - Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 183,697 shares of the life sciences company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,220 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Illumina worth $24,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 113.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,284 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $621,000. CW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Illumina by 49.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,645 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 19,618 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 30.9% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the life sciences company's stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Illumina Stock Down 0.3%

ILMN stock opened at $144.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company's 50 day moving average is $130.45 and its 200 day moving average is $130.91. The stock has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $155.53.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Illumina's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Illumina has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Illumina from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Illumina from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Illumina from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Illumina from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $137.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

Insider Activity at Illumina

In related news, SVP Christensen Jakob Wedel sold 700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $97,328.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,386.24. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 225,067 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.55, for a total transaction of $32,758,501.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,604,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,626,387.55. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,160 shares of company stock worth $48,028,308. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc NASDAQ: ILMN is a global life sciences company that develops, manufactures and markets integrated systems for the analysis of genetic variation and function. Headquartered in San Diego, California and founded in 1998, Illumina offers a range of sequencing and array-based technologies used by academic researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, consumer genomics firms and agricultural researchers to enable discovery, translational research and clinical applications.

The company's product portfolio includes next-generation sequencing (NGS) platforms and associated consumables, microarrays for genotyping and methylation analysis, library preparation kits and targeted assays.

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