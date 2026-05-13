Northeast Investment Management Has $20.48 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Northeast Investment Management reduced its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,952 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 5,031 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $20,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,726 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $27,064,000 after buying an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 72,783 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $14,199,000 after buying an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,211 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $15,844,000 after buying an additional 21,770 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 79,086 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $16,648,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,147,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $568,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $218.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.82. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.76 and a 12-month high of $248.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.15.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $262.00 to $258.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $273.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $250.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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