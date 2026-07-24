Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Bought by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,285 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for approximately 3.3% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $31,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 380.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $615.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $628.00 to $587.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $785.00 to $655.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $655.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $532.14 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $535.78 and its 200 day moving average is $622.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.10. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a one year low of $479.02 and a one year high of $774.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.86. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $10.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.15 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.600-29.100 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.62 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.47 per share. This represents a $9.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio is currently 31.39%.

Northrop Grumman News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

Further Reading

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