Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Shares Sold by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel lowered its holdings in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,765 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $34,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Northrop Grumman News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Northrop Grumman this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $806.00 to $745.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $688.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC traded up $7.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $539.49. The company's stock had a trading volume of 455,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12 month low of $493.84 and a 12 month high of $774.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $541.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -0.10.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.08. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 10.80%.The business had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.06 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Northrop Grumman's dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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