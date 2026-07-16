Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC Stock Position Lowered by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,958 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 1,999 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC's holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $25,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Northrop Grumman

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Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $525.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 1 year low of $493.84 and a 1 year high of $774.00. The company has a market cap of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -0.10. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $539.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $624.94.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.75 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.06 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 27.95 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $2.47 dividend. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman's previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $9.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Northrop Grumman's payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $628.00 to $587.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $603.00 to $533.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $815.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $806.00 to $745.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $676.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation NYSE: NOC is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company's portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company's work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

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