Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 135,664 Shares of LCI Industries $LCII

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Free Report) by 21,741.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,288 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 135,664 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.56% of LCI Industries worth $16,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in LCI Industries by 174.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,741 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in LCI Industries by 563.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,846 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 44,037 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,440,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,142,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in LCI Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 672,004 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,597,000 after acquiring an additional 53,405 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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LCI Industries Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE LCII opened at $109.85 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.21. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $84.25 and a 12-month high of $159.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. LCI Industries had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. LCI Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.750-9.250 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. LCI Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $4,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 344,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,031,434.19. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Schnur sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.66, for a total transaction of $1,446,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,420 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,809,297.20. This trade represents a 33.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,137,900. Insiders own 3.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $140.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $149.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LCII

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries is a publicly traded manufacturer specializing in engineered components and systems for the recreation vehicle (RV), marine and housing industries. The company develops and supplies a diverse range of products designed to enhance comfort, convenience and functionality in mobile and leisure applications. LCI Industries serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers throughout North America.

The company’s core offerings include power conversion and control systems, slideout mechanisms, entry and docking products, seating and furniture solutions, as well as window and door assemblies.

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