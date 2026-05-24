Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Acquires 147,199 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR - Free Report) by 6,862.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,344 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 147,199 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.06% of Amkor Technology worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fourier Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter worth $10,218,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al grew its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al now owns 46,324 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Katamaran Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $2,288,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Institutional investors own 42.76% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Amkor Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Amkor Technology this week:

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In related news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $1,524,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 94,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,742.16. The trade was a 17.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 7,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.45, for a total value of $535,150.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,987.60. This trade represents a 27.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 145,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,844,325 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMKR. Wall Street Zen lowered Amkor Technology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a $43.00 price objective on Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $62.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $65.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business's fifty day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $49.37. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $79.23.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 6.17%.Amkor Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Amkor Technology's payout ratio is 18.86%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc NASDAQ: AMKR is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

Further Reading

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