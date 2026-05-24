Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Goosehead Insurance $GSHD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Free Report) by 43,893.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,111 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 64,963 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.18% of Goosehead Insurance worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 480.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 71.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 682 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 52.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,177 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 114.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period.

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Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

GSHD stock opened at $41.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $113.00.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $79.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.16 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $67.45.

Read Our Latest Report on GSHD

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Martin Ellis Thornthwaite acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel directly owned 5,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $207,500. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 82,689 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $3,453,919.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 7,050,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $294,493,370.12. The trade was a 1.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 164,016 shares of company stock valued at $6,874,749 over the last 90 days. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance NASDAQ: GSHD is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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