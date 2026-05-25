Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Sanmina Corporation $SANM

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM - Free Report) by 21,174.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,529 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 25,409 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Sanmina were worth $3,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SANM. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 220 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 88.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 559 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Sanmina

In other Sanmina news, CEO Jure Sola sold 118,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.84, for a total transaction of $27,087,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,227,573 shares in the company, valued at $280,917,805.32. This represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph G. Licata, Jr. sold 26,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.03, for a total transaction of $5,606,011.95. Following the sale, the director owned 27,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,868,533.27. This trade represents a 48.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 157,532 shares of company stock worth $34,792,428 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sanmina from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sanmina has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $150.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sanmina

Sanmina Price Performance

Sanmina stock opened at $246.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. Sanmina Corporation has a 52-week low of $82.45 and a 52-week high of $255.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company's 50 day moving average is $174.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.93.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 102.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Sanmina has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.750-11.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sanmina Corporation will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation is a leading global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) provider specializing in the design, production and end-to-end supply chain solutions for complex electronic products. Founded in 1980, the company has built a reputation for delivering high-reliability manufacturing across a wide range of industries, including communications, computing, aerospace and defense, medical, automotive and industrial sectors.

Sanmina's core offerings encompass product design and engineering support, precision PCB fabrication and assembly, system integration, testing, and final system deployment.

Further Reading

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