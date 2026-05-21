Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR - Free Report) by 30,035.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,211 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 135,759 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.21% of AptarGroup worth $15,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATR. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the third quarter worth $1,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $7,314,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 218.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,369 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $49,771,000 after acquiring an additional 255,291 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 14.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,238 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 390.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,276 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Irene Elizabeth Hudson sold 1,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.43, for a total transaction of $156,015.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,676.40. This trade represents a 46.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $173.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.3%

ATR stock opened at $115.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm's fifty day moving average is $125.02 and its 200 day moving average is $125.79. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $103.23 and a one year high of $164.28.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $982.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.95 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm's revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. AptarGroup has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.320-1.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

AptarGroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. AptarGroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc is a global provider of advanced dispensing, sealing and protection solutions for consumer and pharmaceutical markets. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products that enable the controlled delivery of liquids, gels, powders and aerosols. Its customer base spans beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors, where innovation in packaging and drug‐delivery devices drives brand differentiation and regulatory compliance.

In the consumer markets, AptarGroup offers pumps, actuators, valves, closures and specialized bottles engineered for precision, convenience and sustainability.

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