Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stake in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 700.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,531 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 50,342 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,305,533 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,392,888,000 after buying an additional 766,499 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 810.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 833,595 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $117,895,000 after buying an additional 742,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 176.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,015,208 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $134,474,000 after buying an additional 648,007 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 12.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,571,081 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $788,004,000 after buying an additional 602,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in DTE Energy by 5.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,851,237 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,393,260,000 after purchasing an additional 552,346 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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DTE Energy Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of DTE stock opened at $145.30 on Friday. DTE Energy Company has a 1 year low of $126.23 and a 1 year high of $154.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $145.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.49. The company has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 7.65%.The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. DTE Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.590-7.730 EPS. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTE Energy

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total value of $143,720.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $895,806.76. This represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded DTE Energy to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded DTE Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $165.00 price objective on DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $156.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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