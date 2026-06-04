Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 61.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,380 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 14,207 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 236 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 157.4% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR opened at $183.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.07. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.02. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.23 and a twelve month high of $208.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is 128.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $208.00 target price (up from $207.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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