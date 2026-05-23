Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE - Free Report) by 793.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 39,964 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Allegion worth $7,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 817.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 308,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $54,700,000 after acquiring an additional 274,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Allegion by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,232,208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $750,584,000 after acquiring an additional 260,973 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Allegion by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,593,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $412,876,000 after acquiring an additional 236,248 shares during the last quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its stake in Allegion by 188.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 289,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $51,389,000 after acquiring an additional 189,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 2,028.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 193,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $30,833,000 after acquiring an additional 184,553 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 3,993 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total transaction of $547,639.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 8,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,375.50. The trade was a 31.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue Main bought 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.61 per share, for a total transaction of $299,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,220. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALLE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Allegion from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $185.00 to $157.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 price target on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Allegion from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $161.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALLE

More Allegion News

Here are the key news stories impacting Allegion this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates across multiple periods for Allegion, including FY2026 to $8.72, FY2027 to $9.20, and FY2028 to $10.01, signaling expectations for continued earnings growth. Allegion stock page

Zacks Research raised its earnings estimates across multiple periods for Allegion, including FY2026 to $8.72, FY2027 to $9.20, and FY2028 to $10.01, signaling expectations for continued earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: The firm also lifted quarterly forecasts for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, suggesting analysts see steady operating momentum ahead. Allegion stock page

The firm also lifted quarterly forecasts for Q2 2026, Q3 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027, Q3 2027, Q4 2027, and Q1 2028, suggesting analysts see steady operating momentum ahead. Neutral Sentiment: The updates were incremental rather than dramatic, so they are more likely to modestly support sentiment than trigger a major re-rating on their own. Allegion stock page

The updates were incremental rather than dramatic, so they are more likely to modestly support sentiment than trigger a major re-rating on their own. Negative Sentiment: Despite the improved estimates, Allegion has recently been trading well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, indicating the stock still faces broader technical pressure. Allegion stock page

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $130.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.89. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $183.11. The company's fifty day moving average is $140.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.03 billion. Allegion had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 15.24%.Allegion's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Allegion has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.700-8.900 EPS. Analysts forecast that Allegion PLC will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Allegion's payout ratio is presently 30.05%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc NYSE: ALLE is a global provider of security products and solutions focused on ensuring the safety and security of people and property. The company was formed in December 2013 through a corporate spin-off from Ingersoll Rand and is head­quartered in Dublin, Ireland. Allegion's core mission is to deliver innovative mechanical and electronic access control systems for a wide range of end markets, including commercial buildings, residential properties, institutional facilities, and industrial sites.

The company's product portfolio spans mechanical locksets, door closers, exit devices, key systems and cylinders, as well as a growing suite of electronic and smart access control offerings.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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