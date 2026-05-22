Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 13,252 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 13,252 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 176.0% in the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $130.50 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $136.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.46 and a 12-month high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GILD

Trending Headlines about Gilead Sciences

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $1,291,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,567 shares in the company, valued at $81,702,353.72. This represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $396,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 173,191 shares in the company, valued at $22,907,973.57. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $8,523,570 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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