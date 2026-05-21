Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Position in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,092 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 151,478 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group restated a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Phillip Securities upgraded Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $134.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Key Stories Impacting Walt Disney

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney is rolling out fresh theme-park updates, including a revamped Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster at Disney World and new/updated music and theming in Animation Courtyard, which could help drive guest interest and spending. Article Title

Disney is rolling out fresh theme-park updates, including a revamped Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster at Disney World and new/updated music and theming in Animation Courtyard, which could help drive guest interest and spending. Positive Sentiment: Disney announced leadership changes at Walt Disney World, naming Joe Schott as president, which may be viewed as a step toward smoother park operations and execution. Article Title

Disney announced leadership changes at Walt Disney World, naming Joe Schott as president, which may be viewed as a step toward smoother park operations and execution. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage turned more constructive after Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Disney, reinforcing expectations for solid earnings growth. Article Title

Analyst coverage turned more constructive after Erste Group raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for Disney, reinforcing expectations for solid earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Disney-related lifestyle and travel pieces highlighting “good neighbor” hotels and park experiences add visibility to the brand, but are unlikely to materially affect the stock on their own. Article Title

Disney-related lifestyle and travel pieces highlighting “good neighbor” hotels and park experiences add visibility to the brand, but are unlikely to materially affect the stock on their own. Negative Sentiment: Disney is facing a proposed $5 million class-action lawsuit over its alleged use of facial-recognition technology on park visitors, adding legal and reputational risk for the company. Article Title

Walt Disney Trading Up 1.7%

Walt Disney stock opened at $104.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $180.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.15. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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