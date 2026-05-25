Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stake in Cencora, Inc. $COR

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR - Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,748 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,489 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Cencora were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in Cencora by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company's stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company's stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company's stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on COR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Leerink Partners restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $342.00 target price on Cencora in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $380.25.

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Cencora Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $275.01 on Monday. Cencora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.82 and a 52 week high of $377.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $305.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

Cencora announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Cencora

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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