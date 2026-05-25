Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in The New York Times Company $NYT

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT - Free Report) by 1,345.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,837 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 54,767 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in New York Times were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 59.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 656 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on New York Times from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim increased their target price on New York Times from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on New York Times in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded New York Times from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded New York Times to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New York Times has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on New York Times

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 9,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $693,540.00. Following the sale, the director owned 28,469 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,193,821.14. This trade represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 4,121 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $320,819.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 14,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,496. This trade represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,121 shares of company stock valued at $3,087,990. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

New York Times Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:NYT opened at $74.93 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $80.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64. The New York Times Company has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $87.10. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.12. New York Times had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 13.18%.The company had revenue of $712.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. New York Times's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about New York Times

Here are the key news stories impacting New York Times this week:

Positive Sentiment: The Times continued to publish high-traffic live updates and interactive election results, including primary coverage in Georgia, Idaho, Alabama, Kentucky and Pennsylvania, which may help drive audience engagement and subscription usage. Georgia U.S. Senate Primary 2026: Live Election Results

The Times continued to publish high-traffic live updates and interactive election results, including primary coverage in Georgia, Idaho, Alabama, Kentucky and Pennsylvania, which may help drive audience engagement and subscription usage. Positive Sentiment: Ongoing political coverage around Trump, the Fed, redistricting and other major U.S. news events reinforces The New York Times’ role as a destination for breaking news, which can support traffic and reader retention. Trump Administration Live Updates: Warsh Is Set to Be Sworn In as Fed Chair

Ongoing political coverage around Trump, the Fed, redistricting and other major U.S. news events reinforces The New York Times’ role as a destination for breaking news, which can support traffic and reader retention. Positive Sentiment: Sports and lifestyle coverage from The Athletic and other sections adds breadth to the company’s subscription offering, helping the bundle remain attractive to readers. Fantasy baseball waiver wire targets: Grab Spencer Steer and J.T. Ginn while you can

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company is a publicly traded media organization best known for publishing The New York Times newspaper and operating the NYTimes.com digital platform. The company produces daily print and digital journalism covering national and international news, opinion pieces, feature stories, and multimedia content. Alongside its flagship newspaper, the firm offers a range of subscription-based services, including Times Cooking, NYT Games, podcasts and newsletters, designed to engage a broad audience of readers and advertisers.

Founded in 1851 by Henry Jarvis Raymond and George Jones, The New York Times has built a reputation for in-depth reporting and investigative journalism.

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