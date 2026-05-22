Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $10.81 Million Stock Position in Black Hills Corporation $BKH

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH - Free Report) by 6,416.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,752 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 153,362 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Black Hills worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 192.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 773 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 884.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company's stock.

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Black Hills Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $74.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.90. Black Hills Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.49 and a 1-year high of $78.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.74.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.09). Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 12.61%.The business had revenue of $780.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Black Hills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.703 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Black Hills's dividend payout ratio is currently 73.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Black Hills from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Black Hills from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $81.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Black Hills

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company based in Rapid City, South Dakota, that provides electricity and natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Through its regulated utility subsidiaries—Black Hills Power, Cheyenne Light & Power, and Black Hills Energy—the company delivers reliable energy across Colorado, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming.

In addition to its distribution operations, Black Hills owns and operates a generation portfolio that includes natural gas–fired plants, coal-fired units, hydroelectric facilities and wind projects.

Further Reading

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