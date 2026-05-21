Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $13.66 Million Holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC - Free Report) by 7,684,933.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,653 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 691,644 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.35% of Alignment Healthcare worth $13,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,917 shares of the company's stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,296 shares of the company's stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 6.3% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 2.3% in the third quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,752 shares of the company's stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 4.9% in the second quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ALHC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alignment Healthcare from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 target price on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $24.60.

View Our Latest Report on ALHC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 18,013 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $320,451.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 305,451 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,433,973.29. This trade represents a 5.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 11,602 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $211,388.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 148,628 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,708,002.16. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,569,859 shares of company stock valued at $29,433,158. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company's stock.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of ALHC stock opened at $16.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.11, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average of $19.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.63 and a 1-year high of $23.87.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 0.47%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: ALHC is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare's approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

See Also

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