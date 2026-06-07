Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.47 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 60.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,766 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Generac were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Generac by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,189,927 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $313,619,000 after buying an additional 45,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Generac by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,138,139 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $355,530,000 after buying an additional 324,809 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Generac by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,947,332 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $326,003,000 after buying an additional 128,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,876 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $202,943,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Generac by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,104,362 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $184,870,000 after buying an additional 189,457 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Generac Stock Down 6.0%

Generac stock opened at $261.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.66 and a 52-week high of $294.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $237.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.94, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.47. Generac had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company's revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $1,360,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 564,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,653,231.04. This trade represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Generac in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Generac

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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