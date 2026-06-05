Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.43 Million Holdings in Braze, Inc. $BRZE

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE - Free Report) by 232,716.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,111 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 100,068 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.09% of Braze worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Braze by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,851,050 shares of the company's stock valued at $337,793,000 after buying an additional 892,635 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Braze by 10.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,687,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $76,445,000 after buying an additional 261,351 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Braze by 6.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,455,367 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,831,000 after buying an additional 139,133 shares in the last quarter. Battery Management CORP. boosted its position in Braze by 70.2% in the third quarter. Battery Management CORP. now owns 2,425,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,967,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Braze by 28.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,320,171 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,197,000 after buying an additional 518,103 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Braze Price Performance

BRZE opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.67.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.19 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 15.51% and a negative return on equity of 17.52%. Braze's revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Braze has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BRZE. Stifel Nicolaus set a $30.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Braze from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.14.

View Our Latest Report on BRZE

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In related news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 35,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total transaction of $710,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 209,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,249,212.96. The trade was a 14.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc is a publicly traded software company NASDAQ: BRZE that offers a customer engagement platform designed to help brands build personalized relationships with their users. Founded in 2011 as Appboy by Bill Magnuson, Jon Hyman and Mark Ghermezian, the company adopted the Braze name in 2017 to underscore its focus on fostering strong connections between businesses and consumers. Its cloud-based platform consolidates messaging channels including push notifications, in-app messages, email and SMS, enabling companies to deliver timely, context-driven communications at scale.

The core functionality of Braze's platform centers on data-driven segmentation, customer journey orchestration and real-time analytics.

Further Reading

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