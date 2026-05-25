Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.58 Million Holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. $PB

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB - Free Report) by 1,034.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,789 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 47,223 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.05% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the bank's stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the bank's stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 719 shares of the bank's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 31,164 shares of the bank's stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the bank's stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Prosperity Bancshares

Here are the key news stories impacting Prosperity Bancshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its forecasts for several periods, including FY2026 EPS to $6.24 and FY2028 EPS to $7.86 , suggesting analysts still see solid long-term earnings growth for Prosperity Bancshares. Article Title

Zacks Research raised its forecasts for several periods, including and , suggesting analysts still see solid long-term earnings growth for Prosperity Bancshares. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also nudged up near-term estimates for Q1 2027 and Q2 2027 , reinforcing expectations that earnings should continue to improve over time. Article Title

Analysts also nudged up near-term estimates for and , reinforcing expectations that earnings should continue to improve over time. Neutral Sentiment: Director Ned S. Holmes disclosed multiple share sales totaling 1,100 shares at about $68.78 per share. While not necessarily a major red flag, insider selling can create a cautious tone for investors. Article Title

Director disclosed multiple share sales totaling at about per share. While not necessarily a major red flag, insider selling can create a cautious tone for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Some Zacks estimates were trimmed for later periods, including Q4 2027 , Q3 2027 , and FY2027 , indicating analysts see a bit more uncertainty in the out-years. Article Title

Some Zacks estimates were trimmed for later periods, including , , and , indicating analysts see a bit more uncertainty in the out-years. Negative Sentiment: The repeated insider sales by the same director may be interpreted by some investors as a lack of near-term conviction, which can pressure sentiment in the stock. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PB. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PB

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

NYSE PB opened at $69.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.52. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.06 and a 1 year high of $77.20.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $367.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $358.60 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The company's revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Prosperity Bancshares's dividend payout ratio is 43.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $42,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 41,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,973,210. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 14,300 shares of company stock worth $977,250 in the last three months. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company for Prosperity Bank, offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services across Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana. Through its network of branches and digital platforms, the company provides deposit products, business and real estate lending, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services.

Originally chartered in 1911 as First National Bank in McKinney, Texas, the organization rebranded to Prosperity Bank in 2009 following a series of strategic acquisitions aimed at deepening its regional presence.

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