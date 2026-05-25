Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,882 shares of the company's stock after selling 184,601 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Zscaler by 1,460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 156 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company's stock.

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Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS opened at $182.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business's 50-day moving average price is $144.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.66. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -434.21 and a beta of 0.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.63 and a 1 year high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $815.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.92 million. Zscaler had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 2.25%.Zscaler's quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.010 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.990-4.020 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More Zscaler News

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ZS. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Citigroup downgraded Zscaler from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler raised Zscaler from a "neutral" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Adam Geller sold 2,094 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.53, for a total value of $321,491.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 46,949 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,208,079.97. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,263 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total value of $354,363.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 72,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,335,550.10. This represents a 3.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 12,130 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,487 in the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS - Free Report).

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