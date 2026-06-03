Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $6.78 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,222 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after selling 37,390 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $6,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.7% during the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 775 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 109.4% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.03.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $29.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.10 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 49.64% and a net margin of 11.96%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Chipotle Mexican Grill this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chipotle announced it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, which gives investors a clearer upcoming catalyst for sales and margin guidance. CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL TO ANNOUNCE SECOND QUARTER 2026 RESULTS ON JULY 29, 2026

Chipotle announced it will report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29, which gives investors a clearer upcoming catalyst for sales and margin guidance. Positive Sentiment: Some analyst coverage remains constructive, with recent buy and outperform ratings and several price targets above the current share price, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if execution improves.

Some analyst coverage remains constructive, with recent buy and outperform ratings and several price targets above the current share price, suggesting Wall Street still sees upside if execution improves. Neutral Sentiment: Chipotle presented at Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference, but no major new operating update was highlighted in the transcript headline itself. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Presents at Bernstein 42nd Annual Strategic Decisions Conference Transcript

Chipotle presented at Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference, but no major new operating update was highlighted in the transcript headline itself. Neutral Sentiment: Broader restaurant-stock commentary comparing CAVA’s strong traffic trends versus peers may reinforce investor focus on whether Chipotle can sustain demand without deeper discounting.

Broader restaurant-stock commentary comparing CAVA’s strong traffic trends versus peers may reinforce investor focus on whether Chipotle can sustain demand without deeper discounting. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary says CMG is sliding as investors worry that promotion-driven traffic growth could come at the expense of margins, while valuation and momentum have also reset after a weak stretch. Chipotle slides as investors weigh promotion-driven traffic push against ongoing margin pressure

Recent market commentary says CMG is sliding as investors worry that promotion-driven traffic growth could come at the expense of margins, while valuation and momentum have also reset after a weak stretch. Negative Sentiment: Investor sentiment is also being weighed down by insider and institutional selling activity in recent filings, including several large fund reductions in CMG holdings.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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