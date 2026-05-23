Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $6.79 Million Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. $AFG

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG - Free Report) by 377.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,681 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 39,279 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of American Financial Group worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,910 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,923 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $908,000. World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $212,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,154 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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American Financial Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AFG stock opened at $136.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm's 50-day moving average is $130.60 and its 200-day moving average is $132.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.65. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.60 and a 52-week high of $150.02.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. American Financial Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 33.46%.

Key American Financial Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting American Financial Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its estimates for American Financial Group’s FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 earnings, suggesting expectations for steady profit growth remain intact. Article Title

Zacks Research raised its estimates for American Financial Group’s FY2026, FY2027 and FY2028 earnings, suggesting expectations for steady profit growth remain intact. Positive Sentiment: Analysts highlighted premium growth, strong renewal pricing, and disciplined underwriting as core drivers that could support margins and earnings for AFG. Article Title

Analysts highlighted premium growth, strong renewal pricing, and disciplined underwriting as core drivers that could support margins and earnings for AFG. Neutral Sentiment: One Zacks update trimmed near-term Q2 2026 earnings estimates slightly, while another raised Q3 2026 and later-period forecasts, creating a mixed short-term but constructive longer-term picture for the company. Article Title

One Zacks update trimmed near-term Q2 2026 earnings estimates slightly, while another raised Q3 2026 and later-period forecasts, creating a mixed short-term but constructive longer-term picture for the company. Negative Sentiment: Analysts also noted risks from rising costs and regulation, which could pressure profitability if trends worsen. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AFG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of American Financial Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $143.75.

View Our Latest Report on AFG

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 1,663 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $222,343.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,073 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,614,160.10. This represents a 12.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.90% of the company's stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc NYSE: AFG is a diversified holding company primarily engaged in property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. Through its flagship subsidiary, Great American Insurance Company, the firm underwrites a broad range of specialty insurance products for commercial and industrial clients, including inland marine, excess and surplus lines, executive liability, and environmental liability coverage. In addition, American Financial Group offers supplemental accident and health insurance and assumes reinsurance risks from other insurers, helping to diversify its underwriting portfolio.

The company traces its roots to 1946, when it was founded by Carl Lindner, Sr.

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