Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $83.90 Million Stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS - Free Report) by 8,305.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 452,271 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 446,890 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.50% of DICK'S Sporting Goods worth $83,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 588.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,545,944 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $787,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,642 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 83.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,606,860 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $1,468,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods by 17.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,719,011 shares of the sporting goods retailer's stock worth $1,493,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,599 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth about $172,715,000. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $157,537,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK'S Sporting Goods news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 210,478 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $41,609,395.82. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 6,549,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,294,676,949.94. The trade was a 3.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 4,140 shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total value of $925,538.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,674.92. The trade was a 14.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 28.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $275.00 to $252.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $245.89.

View Our Latest Report on DKS

DICK'S Sporting Goods Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of DICK'S Sporting Goods stock opened at $216.22 on Monday. DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $167.03 and a one year high of $237.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock's 50-day moving average is $207.87 and its 200 day moving average is $209.58. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.21.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. DICK'S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. DICK'S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.500-14.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current year.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from DICK'S Sporting Goods's previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. DICK'S Sporting Goods's payout ratio is presently 48.92%.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK'S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

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