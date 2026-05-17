Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $96.06 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW - Free Report) by 1,517.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,022 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 365,915 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.13% of Illinois Tool Works worth $96,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 128.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,128 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.1% during the third quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 18,226 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 411.8% during the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 87,875 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 70,704 shares during the period. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 10.4% during the third quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 103,161 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,964,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Finally, Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 111.2% during the third quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 16,276 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company's stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 1.2%

ITW stock opened at $247.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.91. The company has a market cap of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.04. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.82 and a twelve month high of $303.15.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The business's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.100-11.500 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.80%.

Key Headlines Impacting Illinois Tool Works

Here are the key news stories impacting Illinois Tool Works this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo said demand trends for Illinois Tool Works are improving and lifted its price target to $255 from $245, even while keeping an Underweight rating. That suggests analysts see some near-term stabilization in the company’s short-cycle businesses. Wells Fargo Sees Improving Demand Trends for Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Wells Fargo said demand trends for Illinois Tool Works are improving and lifted its price target to $255 from $245, even while keeping an Underweight rating. That suggests analysts see some near-term stabilization in the company’s short-cycle businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $11.29 from $11.21 and nudged FY2028 to $13.27 from $13.21, implying confidence in longer-term earnings power. Illinois Tool Works estimate updates

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate to $11.29 from $11.21 and nudged FY2028 to $13.27 from $13.21, implying confidence in longer-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: However, Zacks also trimmed several near- to mid-term earnings estimates, including Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027 and FY2027, which points to a softer short-term earnings outlook. Illinois Tool Works estimate updates

However, Zacks also trimmed several near- to mid-term earnings estimates, including Q2 2026, Q4 2026, Q1 2027, Q2 2027 and FY2027, which points to a softer short-term earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo kept an Underweight rating despite the higher target, and the stock has been trading well below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling ongoing investor caution. Wells Fargo Sees Improving Demand Trends for Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $296.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $271.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Illinois Tool Works, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Illinois Tool Works wasn't on the list.

While Illinois Tool Works currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here